Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Return And Contract Status

WWE wants Drew McIntyre back by Money In the Bank.

According to a new PWInsider report, there is a push within WWE creative to get McIntyre back into the storyline mix by Money In The Bank Weekend in London, which makes sense given his status as one of the WWE’s top European stars.

Meetings were held last week to discuss pitches for McIntyre’s return, but there has been no word on whether they have booked his return.

There has been no update on McIntyre signing a new WWE contract, but it is believed that he will not return until him and WWE reach an agreement on how he will be used moving forward.

McIntyre’s current WWE contract expires in early 2024, as PWMania.com previously reported. According to the new report, a key issue in the current contract negotiations between the two parties is how McIntyre will be used creatively, specifically how meaningful his storylines will be. With less than a year left on his contract, it’s believed McIntyre does not want to be aimlessly floating around storylines when he has already proven, during the COVID-19 pandemic, how important he can be to the overall company, not just as an in-ring competitor, but as an overall ambassador to the WWE brand.