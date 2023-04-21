Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status

In addition to dealing with an injury, Drew McIntyre is reportedly dissatisfied with his position in the company, and his contract is set to expire this year, which puts him in an interesting position in his professional wrestling career.

Since the triple threat match between McIntyre and Sheamus and Gunther at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month, where the WWE Intercontinental Championship was on the line and Gunther prevailed to retain the title, extending his lengthy title reign, fans haven’t seen McIntyre compete.

According to prior reports, McIntyre and WWE are reportedly at odds over money. He blacked out his Twitter account last week and removed WWE references from his bio.

The former WWE Champion will be out for a little while longer, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“McIntyre won’t be in action at least the next few weeks and there is nothing else new right now on his situation.”

McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are not listed in the advertisements as of this writing for the SmackDown TV event scheduled for July 7 at Madison Square Garden.