Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status And Future

Drew McIntyre hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania, and his chances of returning are slim.

McIntyre is no longer advertised for Money In The Bank, and he and WWE are said to be at odds over a new contract.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McIntyre is working under the assumption that he will be leaving the company soon. If nothing changes, he will not return, but WWE may bring him back for one final storyline so he can lose to someone on his way out.

In the newsletter, Melter added, “Nothing has changed regarding his contract situation.”

If nothing changes and he leaves the company, one would expect AEW, NJPW, and Impact to contact him as soon as he becomes a free agent.