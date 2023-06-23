Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status And Return To TV

Drew McIntyre and WWE are still working on creative for his upcoming return to television.

McIntyre hasn’t been seen since working a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Title with Sheamus and GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39.

As PWMania.com previously reported, McIntyre has been unhappy with the creative direction of his character, and both parties are at odds over the terms of a new contract. He took a break after Mania due to an injury that he has recovered from. His current contract expires in early 2024, but WWE is likely to extend it to compensate for the time he’s been out with an injury.

Although a previous report stated that WWE pushed creative to have him back in the storyline mix by Money in the Bank weekend, which takes place on June 30 and July 1, his return has been delayed. There have been recent meetings about McIntyre pitches. They want him to appear on those shows because he is one of WWE’s biggest European stars.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that “McIntyre may be back shortly,” as the company hopes to bring him back for Money in the Bank.

Meltzer stated that nothing is confirmed as of this time “past they are discussing dates for a return, but creative was not finalized at press time.”

McIntyre represented WWE this week at the Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany, where he has served as a Special Olympics Global Ambassador since 2021.