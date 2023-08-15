Backstage Update On Hangman Adam Page Being Told Not To Go To AEW Collision

As PWMania.com previously reported, Hangman Adam Page was scheduled to do a pre-taped promo backstage at last Saturday’s AEW Collision to promote Dynamite on Wednesday. The company was thought to have flown him to the show. Ryan Nemeth was also reportedly sent home from the show with Page never being booked to appear on Collision.

As reported, several wrestlers are not allowed backstage at Collison shows, which is believed to be due to CM Punk not wanting certain people at his shows.

Punk reportedly apologized for his shots at Hangman Adam Page after Saturday’s AEW Collision. Page was asked to do the pre-tape away from the arena.

Sources told PWInsider that Page was not “removed” from Saturday’s Collision event, but rather the promo’s location was changed, which had nothing to do with CM Punk.

The report stated that Punk’s comments “bled into the promo being moved by those looking to knock Punk.”

Page lives in Greensboro, where Collision was held, so he didn’t have to travel far and then go home after the pre-tape.

PWInsider also confirmed prior reports that Punk apologized, but Page’s response is unknown.