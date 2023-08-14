Backstage Update On Heat Between CM Punk And The Elite

The heat between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, and “Hangman” Adam Page) has resurfaced in recent days, following Punk’s shoot promo on Page after Saturday’s Collision.

The problems stem from the All Out 2022 backstage brawl with Punk, Omega, and The Young Bucks after he ripped several wrestlers, including all of the Elite, at the post-event press conference before the fight.

When Punk returned to AEW, he placed on the Collision brand, which separated him from those who didn’t like him. The heat between those in AEW who dislike CM Punk did not improve following his ESPN interview and return promo, and it was claimed that the division has worsened.

Punk’s comments about Page are not a work, and it was reported earlier this month that there were still significant backstage issues between the two sides.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, “Punk claims to people that he talks to that he still wants to sit down with Hangman Page, Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, but they refuse.”

According to those who Fightful has spoken with say Page tries to avoid the situation and hasn’t been interested in working with Punk in the last year.

While those on Page’s side claim that Punk’s promo was not a work, many Collision employees “said that they believe Punk is trying to work himself into an angle.”

Those close to The Elite have stated that situations like this make the EVPs want to distance themselves even more.