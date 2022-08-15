Backstage Update on Hit Row’s WWE Return and Their Opponents from SmackDown

Hit Row will continue to serve as babyfaces on WWE SmackDown.

“Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis returned to the company on Friday’s SmackDown after being let go in November of last year. Two local enhancements identified as Brendon Scott and Trevor Irvin were easily defeated by Dolla and Adonis.

The members of the Hit Row have officially been added to the SmackDown internal roster as babyfaces, according to an update from PWInsider.

In related news, Trevor Irvin was played by indie talent Irvin Legend, and Brendon Scott by indie talent Brandon Scott. Irvin was doing his first WWE TV bout, while Scott was working his fifth.

For those who missed it, Top Dolla’s most recent remarks about Hit Row’s return to WWE, Triple H, and other topics can be found by clicking here.

