The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Hologram, who has been absent from AEW programming for a number of months, will be able to return to television soon.

Hologram was previously injured and out of action. After healing, he was given some time off because his wife was about to give birth, which she did on December 26.

Hologram has not competed since AEW WrestleDream, when he defeated The Beast Mortos in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.