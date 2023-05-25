Backstage Update On How Dominik Mysterio Is Seen Within WWE, Possible Plans

Dominik Mysterio continues to be praised within WWE.

Many people backstage are impressed with Mysterio and how he has grown as a performer over the last year, according to WRKDWrestling. This has been a frequent topic of discussion throughout Dominik’s main roster tenure, particularly since joining The Judgment Day.

The Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, from The O2 Arena in London, England, is rumored to feature Dominik and Cody Rhodes.