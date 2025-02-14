Backstage Update On If Ricky Starks Will Keep His Name In WWE NXT

As PWMania.com previously reported, former AEW star Ricky Starks made his surprise WWE debut on this past Tuesday’s NXT Vengeance Day go-home episode of the show. He appeared in the crowd and addressed the NXT Universe. WWE has yet to refer to him by name on television, even though his deal came together quickly and was finalized at the last minute.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has internally listed the former AEW star as Ricky Starks. However, they still chose not to use his name on the screen, as this is often the case when the company negotiates sync agreements, allowing them to use a performer’s name and trademarks while under contract.

The report also mentioned that WWE is exercising caution while finalizing those details.