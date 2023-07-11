Backstage Update On Incident Following Monday’s WWE RAW Main Event

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was a backstage incident following Monday night’s WWE RAW main event, in which The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley) defeated WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in six-man action.

The incident involved match participants, and it was noted that the main issue had to do with how the match went, as there were apparently some “clunky” spots that did not go as planned, with two sources blaming aspects of the match being changed “at the last literal second,” and one source blaming one wrestler who they did not want to name to “not make the internet go insane.”

The original report also stated that after the match, everyone returned to the backstage Gorilla Position, where an argument erupted due to dissatisfaction with how the match went. It was also stated that the argument would never become physical. The situation eventually calmed down, but word has it that many of those involved were dissatisfied. This was described as “one of those nights” when nothing seemed to click, and because there were so many people involved who cared about their jobs and performances, frustrations ran high.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that their sources are downplaying the situation. Their sources described the situation as “a talk that was more of a difference of opinion than anything else.”

Owens had to leave the arena almost immediately after the RAW main event ended due to prior commitments. Rollins was “cracked pretty hard” during the match, but it’s unclear how. It was noted that there has been no mention of anything out of the ordinary other than frustration with how the match went.