As PWMania.com previously reported, Costco’s Big Boom A.J. suffered a broken foot during his AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show match against QT Marshall this past Saturday night in Newark, New Jersey.

According to Fightful Select, A.J. broke his foot earlier in the night but kept it under wraps because he did not want to disappoint the fans who attended the show to see him perform. The report also noted that A.J. was seen on crutches following the show.