Regarding Jacob Fatu’s injury concern at WWE SummerSlam, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said that he was meant to sell his leg after the splash to keep him away from any confrontation with Roman Reigns.

Meltzer stated that “people were talking about an ankle injury but nobody in WWE at the top level who would know has confirmed to us the nature of any injury or if it was just the planned angle.”