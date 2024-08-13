Backstage Update On Jacob Fatu’s WWE TV Return

After Jacob Fatu suffered a serious bump during the main event of WWE SummerSlam, fans started to worry about his health.

Fatu and the rest of The Bloodline, including Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton, competed in a Bloodline Rules match pitting Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa. Fatu splashed Cody from the top rope through the announce table, resulting in the spot.

His leg smacked the edge of the table, and he immediately expressed signs of discomfort, leading spectators to believe he had sustained a serious injury. WWE personnel observed him being assisted to the back following the fight. Fatu was spotted wearing a walking boot the next morning.

According to PWInsider.com, Fatu is likely to return to television at the end of the month. Although there were concerns among WWE talent that Fatu had been seriously harmed, an internal WWE source denied these claims.