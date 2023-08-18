Backstage Update On Jade Cargill’s AEW Return

Jade Cargill could be back in an AEW ring soon.

Cargill has not wrestled since May 28, when she lost the AEW TBS Title to Kris Statlander at Double Or Nothing, ending her 60-match winning streak. She is still under contract with AEW, and the Wrestling Observer reports that there has been recent talk about Cargill returning.

Cargill is currently on vacation, but she was backstage at the August 9 Dynamite in Columbus, Ohio.

As of this writing, it’s still unclear exactly when she will be returning or what AEW has planned for her storyline wise.