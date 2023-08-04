Backstage Update On Jamie Hayter’s Expected Return To AEW

Injuries will occur in wrestling regardless of the style, whether it is a mat-based grappler or a high flyer. It’s a physical business with the cliche, “It’s not ballet.”

An AEW star has been sidelined and will, unfortunately, miss the upcoming All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium later this month in front of over 75,000 fans.

Jamie Hayter, who defended her Women’s Title against Toni Storm at the AEW Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas, Nevada, this past May, with Storm emerging victorious had been dealing with an injury prior to the match.

Hayter is expected to return in February, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote, “The current estimated return time for Jamie Hayter is February, due to various injuries, although that’s at best a rough estimate.”