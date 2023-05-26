Backstage Update On Jamie Hayter’s Status For AEW Double Or Nothing

Jamie Hayter, the AEW Women’s World Champion, is said to be working Double Or Nothing this weekend.

Hayter was scheduled to team with Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida to face The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho) on last week’s AEW Dynamite, but AEW announced that Hayter was pulled from the match because she was not medically cleared to compete due to injuries caused by The Outcasts in the past. Hayter and Baker defeated Soho and Storm in the April 19 Dynamite, but Storm focused on injuring Hayter’s shoulder in a post-match attack. Hayter hasn’t wrestled since, but she has competed in angles and segments. Storm challenged Hayter to a Double Or Nothing match last week, and the match was confirmed.

Hayter is dealing with multiple legitimate injuries, according to a new report from Fightful Select. She has been battling her injuries for the better part of a month.

Hayter is still planning to defend his title against Storm on Sunday at Double Or Nothing. A backstage angle will air on tonight’s Rampage, which could have an impact on Sunday’s title match.

During Thursday’s media call, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Hayter’s situation. He confirmed that she is hurt, citing how AEW has mentioned the injury in recent weeks of TV. Khan went on to say that they made no attempt to conceal Hayter’s injury and praised her for being a tough fighting champion.

