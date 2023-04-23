Backstage Update On Jeff Hardy’s AEW In-Ring Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy made his All Elite Wrestling debut two weeks ago. Jeff had eye surgery shortly before returning to the company.

According to Fightful Select, Jeff Hardy will not be appearing in any matches until the upcoming “Firm Deletion” match at the Hardy Compound. There is no word on when that match will take place as of this writing.

Hardy had been out of commission for ten months after being arrested for DUI. Jeff has completed rehab and must now maintain his sobriety.

Finally, it was claimed that several people outside of the company were aware of his return a few days before it occurred.