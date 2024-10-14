Backstage Update On Jimmy Jacobs’ Exit From AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy Jacobs resigned from All Elite Wrestling sometime last week. He became burnt out and did not want to travel as much, and as a result, the company is considering the departure to freshen up the writer’s room.

According to Fightful Select, Jacobs’ departure from AEW has been a major change behind-the-scenes as he was very well-liked, but there was said to be no ill will regarding his exit. It was also noted on the report that most in AEW expect Jacobs to take time off from pro wrestling following his exit from the company.