Backstage Update On Jon Moxley’s Status For AEW Fyter Fest

As PWMania.com reported, Jon Moxley, the AEW World Champion, tested negative for COVID-19, but he’s been with Renee Young, who did test positive. He is not feeling sick, but he felt there was a good chance he has it and just hasn’t tested positive yet. Young initially had a negative test but later had symptoms and tested positive.

They are said to be living in separate parts of their home but are still in the same house.

Moxley is currently scheduled to defend his title against Brian Cage for the July 8 edition of Fyter Fest, which is supposed to be taped on July 2.

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Moxley was informed by AEW’s doctor to start isolating himself. If Moxley doesn’t test positive or show symptoms for the virus, he’s set to go ahead with performing for his title match on the July 2 TV tapings.

Moxley intends to take multiple tests for the virus this week. if Moxley does test positive for the virus then it would alter the plans for his scheduled match with Brian Cage on July 2.