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Backstage Update On Kairi Sane’s AEW Status

By
James Hetfield
-
Kairi Sane
Kairi Sane | WWE

Former WWE star Kairi Sane has discussed possibly joining AEW since becoming a free agent in July, according to PWMania.com.

As reported by Fightful Select, AEW has not yet reached a deal with Kairi. There are several other companies interested in her, including various promotions outside the U.S.

Currently, it’s unclear how close AEW is to signing her or what terms they may have discussed. Kairi is scheduled to appear at Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Seventh Cruise of a Seventh Cruise, taking place in early November. An episode of AEW Collision was filmed from the cruise, but not everyone attending the event will be featured on the show.

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