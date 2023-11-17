Backstage Update On Kazuchika Okada Potentially Working For WWE In The Future

If talks about potential interest in this person continue, WWE may bring in a star from New Japan Pro Wrestling in the near future. Tajiri Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and other Japanese stars have found success in WWE.

There have, however, been some misses, including KENTA due to injury and booking. WWE is reportedly interested in signing Giulia from NJPW/STARDOM. They’re also interested in another star.

Some WWE executives are interested in Kazuchika Okada. Fans in the United States have long been aware of his work in NJPW, but his introduction to the AEW fanbase has broadened that awareness.

Okada will face Bryan Danielson again in January at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Their first match was at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June, where Danielson was injured.

Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that they had recently heard some talk about Kazuchika Okada.

Meltzer went on to say, “The pitch is that he’s now 36 and he’s close with Nakamura and Nakamura has worked years in WWE, and it’s far easier on his body.”

After doing everything in NJPW, the company is the one thing he has never done.

The article went on to say, “One person who buzzed us about the renewed interest in Okada said that one of the reasons Nakamura is getting a renewed push is to show Okada that this regime is not going to treat Japanese like the stereotypical children-like role (although Tozawa is still playing that role) because Vince does that with people who don’t speak fluent English, but this is a new regime.”

Although there has been some interest in him in the past, there has recently been more talk about him.