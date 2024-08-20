Backstage Update On Kenny Omega Following Surgery

AEW star Kenny Omega has been struggling with diverticulitis for some months. Omega allegedly had surgery in May to help him recuperate.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided an update on Omega’s situation.

Meltzer said, “He is still has some pain but he is training with moderate intensity. I don’t expect him back any time soon for wrestling as he’s still got weakness in the abdominal area from the surgery and can’t start taking bumps yet. There is no estimate on a return.”

It is also expected that Kota Ibushi will rejoin AEW when Omega does.