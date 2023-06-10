Backstage Update On Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay At Forbidden Door

On June 25 from a nearly sold out Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, AEW and NJPW will present the second installment of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

The first two matches for the show have been announced: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship and Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson.

In January, Ospreay was defeated by Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17. With AEW holding All In at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom in August, there has been speculation that a third match between Ospreay and Omega could take place at this event.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ospreay vs. Omega at Forbidden Door has been planned since before Wrestle Kingdom 17.

“To me, if I’m doing this, it’s Omega beats Ospreay in Canada and then Ospreay beats Omega in England. That’s how I would do it, but he [Tony Khan] might think that’s too many matches and just wants to do one of them and that one’s in Canada, which was always the plan. The plan was always for Forbidden Door to be Omega and Ospreay…long before the Tokyo Dome. It was Tokyo Dome and Forbidden Door that was always the plan. And then this one, before there was ever an All In at Wembley Stadium, but with All In at Wembley Stadium, obviously everything changes. It’s going to be an interesting, interesting period for AEW, that’s for sure,” Meltzer stated.

