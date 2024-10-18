Backstage Update On Kevin Owens’ Future In Wrestling

Kevin Owens revealed in a May interview with The Metro UK to promote the 2024 Backlash: France PLE that he still had nine months on his WWE contract. It was later revealed that Owens had been approached about a new contract.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that there are “a lot of different stories going around” about Owens’ future in wrestling.

Meltzer stated, “I do know that multiple people in wrestling have said dating back to Bash in Berlin that they believed he’s signed but it’s being kept quiet, but that’s wrestling rumors that we haven’t been able to directly confirm. Those closest to the situation have not said anything about any of the different versions of the story out and very clearly whatever the story is, he wants it secretive for now.”

In addition to Owens’ feud with Cody Rhodes, a match between Owens and Randy Orton has also been teased.