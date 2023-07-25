Backstage Update On Kevin Owens’ Injury And WWE Status

According to multiple sources, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens has a rib injury.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was revealed Owens was suffering from a legitimate injury, but no further details were provided, including how long Owens will be out, the nature of the injury, or when it occurred.

WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio retained his title over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn on RAW, and at one point during the match, Owens, Damien Priest, and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley were sent to the back by the referee. Later, Priest and Ripley dragged a distraught Owens to the stage and dumped him, allowing Mysterio to pin a distracted Zayn. Owens was later seen backstage, reportedly with rib and/or arm injuries. During RAW, it was also revealed that Owens’ legitimate injury was used to advance the stroyline.

According to an update from PWInsider, Owens has a rib injury. Owens has been dealing with a fractured rib “for a while,” according to Bryan Alvarez.

WWE officials were said to be waiting to finish the current storyline with Owens and Zayn before giving Owens a break to heal.

There is no word on how long Owens will be out of action or what will happen to Zayn and the titles. According to Fightful, it’s unclear how much time Owens will miss, if any at all.

WWE SummerSlam had been rumored to feature a rematch between Priest and Mysterio vs. Owens and Zayn.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.