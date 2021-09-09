Backstage Update on Kevin Owens/WWE/AEW

As we’ve noted, Kevin Owens and The Young Bucks have teased on Twitter this week that Owens may be joining his former “Mount Rushmore” stablemates, The Bucks and Adam Cole, in AEW. It was also revealed that Owens’ WWE contract expires in January 2022 instead of 2023 due to the deal being restructured some time ago.

In an update, there is said to be “very much” an internal belief within WWE that Owens is leaving the company when his contract expires, according to Jon Alba.

It was noted that multiple WWE sources believe that Owens will leave the company when he’s able to in January. No other details were provided, but if he does leave, it’s likely that Owens will join his friends in AEW.

