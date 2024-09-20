Backstage Update On Kevin Owens’ WWE Contract

Top WWE star Kevin Owens’ contract with the company is set to expire at the end of the year, and Owens is another talent the company is trying to lock in prior to the end of his deal.

According to Fightful Select, Owens has been approached by the company in regards to re-signing a new contract with them and some communication has been made, but as of now The Prize Fighter has yet to put pen to paper.

People in AEW have said the company has an interest in Owens if he becomes available, and if he reaches free agency they are expected to make an offer.

WWE has re-signed a number of talent so far this year including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Natalya, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, and Nikki Cross.