Backstage Update On Lacey Evans And WWE, Evans Thanks Fans

Lacey Evans is now a free agent after her WWE contract was terminated.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Evans changed her name on social media and indicated that she was leaving WWE. Evans was then reported to have left WWE, but no further details were provided.

Evans is no longer with WWE because her contract expired and was not renewed. For the first time since signing with WWE in April 2016, she is a free agent.

Evans was still on the WWE internal roster on Wednesday afternoon, but she has since been removed. Evans was also listed as an active SmackDown Superstar on the WWE website on Wednesday afternoon, but she is now on the Alumni roster.

When a fan thanked Evans for her time in WWE, she replied, “[folded hands emoji] [heart emoji] thank you all!!!!”

Evans became interested in pro wrestling while serving in the Marine Corps because her Staff Sergeant was an indie promoter in his spare time. In 2014, she began training and working for Georgia’s American Premier Wrestling, and in September 2015, she had a WWE tryout. Evans signed with WWE NXT in April 2016 and was promoted to the main roster in December 2018. Evans was defeated by Natalya at the WWE Main Event taping on January 7, 2019, but she then made her official main roster debut in the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble, entering at #1 and lasting just under 30 minutes. She would go on to work for both brands until taking a pregnancy leave in February 2021, right in the middle of a storyline with Charlotte Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Evans returned in April 2022 and experimented with new gimmicks, but she never really got her next push going. In January and February of 2023, Evans defeated two enhancement talents on SmackDown and worked the Women’s Royal Rumble. Her final 7 matches were held from March to July of this year, and were all losses – she teamed with Xia Li for a loss to Natalya and Shotzi on the March 24 SmackDown; she was defeated by Tegan Nox in a SmackDown dark match on March 31; she was defeated by Shotzi in SmackDown dark matches on April 14 and April 28; she came up short against Zelina Vega on the June 2 SmackDown; she took a loss to Flair on the June 23 SmackDown; and she was defeated by Vega in a SmackDown dark match on July 7.

There has been no word on Evans’ plans for her pro wrestling future, but we will keep you updated. She has returned to using her real name, Macey Estrella, and the nickname “Limitless Macey” on social media.