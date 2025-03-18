Backstage Update On Lance Anoa’i’s WWE Status

While WWE has struck gold with several Bloodline members, including Jacob Fatu, The Tongas, and Solo Sikoa, there has been some speculation surrounding one of their more recent signees, Lance Anoa’i.

Anoa’i, who signed with WWE in 2024 after making a name for himself in Pro Wrestling NOAH and MLW, has yet to make his debut due to an injury. He is currently slated to be part of the WWE Evolve roster.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there has been criticism of Lance from some within WWE, with doubts about whether he will make it. Meltzer stated:

“Lance Anoa’i is there. There has been criticism of Lance Anoa’i that he may not make it. I have heard nothing negative about Hikuleo. You would think that him being there for all this time and not being used is like they must be disappointed, but I have not heard that at all.”

However, a source noted that there has been no criticism of Lance from higher-ups in WWE. While this does not necessarily contradict Meltzer’s report, those within the company who would be aware of such discussions have denied the claims.

With conflicting reports emerging, it remains to be seen how WWE will handle Lance Anoa’i’s trajectory once he recovers from injury.