Backstage Update On Legendary Composer Jim Johnston Returning To WWE

During this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) debuted a new entrance theme song. Legendary composer Jim Johnston was credited with creating the latest theme, leading to fans speculating that Johnston has returned to the company.

According to Fightful Select, this was merely an error. WWE sources have clarified that the legendary composer remains unaffiliated with the company and has no plans to return.

Sayzee performed Kingston and Woods’s new entrance theme, with Mega Ran, a music star and PWMania.com member, providing the vocals. Ran confirmed his role on his Twitter (X) account.