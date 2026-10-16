Backstage Update On Length Of Cody Rhodes’ New WWE Contract

As previously reported by PWMania.com, former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes announced on an episode of the FLAGRANT podcast earlier this month that he has signed a new deal with the company. During the discussion, Rhodes mentioned that he intends to finish his professional wrestling career with WWE and that he recently spoke to The New York Times about this decision.

The New York Times (as reported by Fightful) has since published a feature piece confirming that Cody Rhodes has signed a five-year contract with WWE.

The article noted, “Cody Rhodes recently signed a five-year contract extension with WWE, and Roman Reigns wrestled at an event in New Orleans two days before the ‘Street Fighter’ premiere in Los Angeles.”

Rhodes is a three-time Undisputed WWE Champion. He returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and subsequently won his first WWE World Title from Reigns at WrestleMania XL. His most recent title reign ended when Sami Zayn defeated him at Night of Champions this past June.

Currently, Rhodes is involved in a heated rivalry with Randy Orton, and the two are scheduled to face each other this Friday on SmackDown.