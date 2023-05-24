Backstage Update On Logan Paul’s Return To WWE TV Following WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul has not appeared on WWE television since losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

In regards to Logan’s return, WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport.com the following:

“I have sources telling me that he works two pay-per-views this summer:the London show [Money in the Bank] and then obviously Summerslam. It’s almost expected that he’s on those cards and the only creative that I could find out is that he is likely to be inside the Money in the Bank match, not a guarantee.”

Logan recently announced that his WWE contract had been extended. Sam Roberts, a WWE personality, publicly proposed Logan winning the MITB ladder match.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.