Backstage Update On Main Event For This Year’s TNA Slammiversary

TNA held its latest television tapings on Friday, June 28th, and Saturday, June 29th, at the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During the tapings, a few more qualifying matches for the World Championship Match at Slammiversary took place, and the final spots were filled.

Moose will now defend his TNA World Championship against Josh Alexander, Nic Nemeth, Steve Maclin, Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry.

TNA Slammiversary takes place on Saturday, July 20th, at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.