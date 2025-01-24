Backstage Update On Malakai Black’s Potential Surprise Return At WWE Royal Rumble

Recent reports confirm that Malakai Black is effectively finished with AEW, with no discussions taking place about him making final appearances for the company.

According to PWInsider.com, Black’s contract is set to expire sometime in February or March 2025, which rules out a surprise appearance in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

The report also noted that WWE creative has already discussed potential plans for Black, indicating the company is confident he will return once his contract legally allows it.

This development has further fueled speculation about Black’s future, as he remains one of the most anticipated potential returns to WWE, particularly under Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s creative direction.