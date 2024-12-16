Backstage Update On Matt Cardona’s AEW Status

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion may be on the verge of signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), or the deal might already be finalized. Speculation is swirling around Matt Cardona and his potential long-term contract with AEW.

Cardona, who previously made several appearances on AEW programming without signing a full-time deal, is currently involved in a prominent storyline in Ring of Honor (ROH), which is owned by AEW President Tony Khan. His ongoing feud with Chris Jericho has even crossed over into AEW, with Cardona making a recent appearance on Dynamite, fueling rumors of a more permanent role within the company.

Dave Meltzer addressed the speculation on Wrestling Observer Radio. “I know that there was at least talk of Cardona getting an AEW contract,” Meltzer stated. “I don’t know if it’s gonna happen or not [or] if he’s already agreed. I guess we’ll find out, obviously if he beats Jericho. Which I don’t expect to happen but if he does obviously, they won’t do it unless he’s under contract.”

Meltzer’s comments suggest that Cardona’s current feud with Jericho, and his role within the storyline, could play a pivotal part in determining whether a contract is finalized.

Adding to the speculation, Jericho recently surprised fans by appearing at a GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) event, attacking both Cardona and Effy. This crossover has led to speculation about a potential working relationship between AEW and GCW, which could further solidify Cardona’s integration into AEW and ROH.

Cardona’s potential AEW signing would mark a major milestone in his post-WWE career. Known as Zack Ryder during his WWE tenure, Cardona achieved moderate success, including reigns as Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion. Despite a loyal fanbase, his WWE run was often relegated to mid-card or lower-card roles. After leaving WWE, Cardona reinvented himself on the independent circuit and in other promotions, showcasing a more serious and versatile persona, making him a standout star in the wrestling world.

If Cardona officially joins AEW, it will be a significant step in his career evolution, positioning him as a key player in one of wrestling’s most dynamic environments.