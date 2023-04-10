Backstage Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Status

Matt Riddle returned to WWE television last Monday night on RAW after being away for several months.

Riddle was written off television last December after being attacked by Solo Sikoa as a result of him going to rehab and being suspended.

Last week on RAW, during a Miz TV segment, Riddle made a comeback. Additionally, he appeared on SmackDown last Friday to save Sami Zayn from being beatdown by Sikoa and The Usos.

Riddle will work his first match in months when he competes in a singles match against The Miz.

According to PWInsider Elite, Riddle’s WWE schedule will keep him busy because he “is pretty much on every Raw, Smackdown and live event going forward now that he has returned to action.”

Given that Roman Reigns works a part-time schedule and Charlotte Flair is on hiatus after WrestleMania, WWE can elevate Riddle to the top of the card at a time when they need some fresh faces.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.