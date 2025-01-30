Backstage Update On Meiko Satomura’s Status With WWE

Japanese pro wrestling legend Meiko Satomura has announced that she will retire on April 29, marking the end of an illustrious career spanning over 30 years since her debut match.

According to Fightful Select, many within NXT believe that Satomura’s match against Bayley at a live event in July 2024 was her farewell bout for WWE. However, it remains unclear whether she is still under contract with the company.

As she prepares for her in-ring retirement, Satomura is scheduled to compete at PROGRESS Wrestling’s My Own Destiny event on February 23.