Backstage Update On Meiko Satomura’s WWE Contract, Update On Her Retirement

According to Fightful Select, only Meiko Satomura and WWE higher-ups know the reason for her absence from WWE programming in recent months. NXT talents believe she intends to complete her WWE contract without returning to TV.

The report also noted that there are no plans for her to appear on WWE television again before her retirement and a potential WrestleMania match seems unlikely.

Satomura was praised for her contributions in NXT and NXT UK, especially her coaching skills. Sources believe Satomura is now focusing on her promotion Sendai Girls, which was founded in 2005. Satomura mentioned in her retirement announcement that she will be competing in Sendai Girls in the coming months. Her final wrestling stint is expected to be based in Japan, with a return to the U.S. being unlikely but possible.

Satomura joined WWE in October 2020, serving as both a performer and coach for NXT UK. In 2022, the Japanese pro wrestling legend transitioned to NXT, where she competed for the NXT Women’s Championship multiple times. Last July 25th, Tokyo Sports announced her planned retirement in 2025, which Satomura confirmed shortly after. She last appeared on WWE during the NXT Roadblock special on March 7, 2023. Since then, she hasn’t been seen on any NXT show or she has not coached at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Satomura is part of WWE’s current Japan tour and recently competed at Fortune Dream 9, with WWE’s permission as she remains under contract with them.