Backstage Update On Mike Bailey’s Status With TNA Wrestling And AEW Future

As PWMania.com previously reported, “Speedball” Mike Bailey has left TNA Wrestling and is expected to debut in All Elite Wrestling in the near future.

Fightful Select reports that Bailey’s deal with TNA Wrestling expired on November 1st, but he did finish up with the company at their recent TV tapings in Detroit, Michigan.

The report also noted that Bailey doesn’t seem likely to be able to participate in the upcoming AEW Continental Classic despite no longer being under contract with TNA. However, he did have a conversation with several promotions outside of TNA earlier this month, and if he joined AEW, he would likely debut after the New Year.