Backstage Update On Mini Vikingo’s Injury Status Following WWE NXT

During Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, General Manager Robert Stone announced that AAA star Mini Vikingo has not been cleared to compete. In last week’s episode, Vikingo and EVOLVE’s Chaz “Starboy” Hall lost in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament Quarterfinals to The Vanity Project, which consists of WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor.

According to PWInsiderelite.com, backstage reports indicate that Vikingo is dealing with an elbow injury. The severity of the injury and how long it will keep him out of action remain unknown. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Additionally, the report mentioned that it is unclear what plans WWE has for Vikingo in NXT beyond the 6-Man Tag Team Match that General Manager Robert Stone referenced on last Tuesday night’s show.