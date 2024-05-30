Backstage Update On MJF’s AEW Return And Plans For His Feud With Adam Cole

As PWMania.com previously reported, the AEW universe was buzzing with anticipation as MJF made his highly-anticipated return to AEW at their Double or Nothing PPV this past Sunday. This marked his first appearance back in the company since he lost the AEW World Title to Samoa Joe at Worlds End in December, a moment that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

According to Fightful Select, All Elite Wrestling went to great lengths to keep MJF’s return a secret, but the eagle-eyed fans managed to spot The Salt Of The Earth on a plane to Phoenix earlier in the day. Despite the efforts to keep him hidden, MJF flew to Phoenix and was driven into Las Vegas, surprising most of the talent who were expecting him back for the show.

The report also noted that MJF did not undergo surgery, which helped speed up his return to the company.

As for his feud with Adam Cole, the former AEW World Champion will distance himself from The Devil because Cole is still a while away from being cleared from his ankle injury. The plan that has been pitched for MJF is said to be out of left field but will likely end up working quite well for the top company star.