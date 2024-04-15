Backstage Update On MJF’s Status With AEW

As seen at the 2023 AEW Worlds End PPV, Samoa Joe defeated MJF to become the new AEW World Champion. MJF has not appeared on AEW television since. In March, MJF suffered a “significant” shoulder injury, and his recovery was said to be “progressing slower” than expected.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com stated this week that, while there is no word on when MJF will return to AEW, he is believed to be under contract with the company despite not being listed on the official roster page at the moment.

According to Johnson, “While he was not in attendance at AEW Big Business in Boston a few weeks back, PWInsider.com has confirmed that the day after that event, MJF was in Boston to meet with AEW officials. MJF has not been backstage at any AEW events since exiting storylines.”

Just before WrestleMania, MJF broke his social media status with a message to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.