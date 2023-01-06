Backstage Update on Naomi’s Expected WWE Return

Sasha Banks and Naomi both left WWE in May, but Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, has been the only one to return to the squared circle, making her NJPW debut earlier this week at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Naomi’s future in wrestling had been a source of speculation for months, as there had been little information about her whereabouts.

Naomi is reportedly planning a comeback to WWE, according to a report that surfaced hours after Banks made her NJPW debut.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that talks between WWE and Naomi are ongoing, but nothing has been signed as of midweek.

Naomi first signed with WWE in 2009 before joining the cast of Total Divas. As a former SmackDown Women’s Champion, she was also successful as a singles star.