Backstage Update On Natalya’s Contract Status With The WWE

According to PWInsider.com, WWE veteran Natalya’s contract with the company is set to expire next month and there are a number of people backstage who are surprised that WWE has yet to sign her to a new deal, especially due to her family legacy, her excellent work in the ring and her role as an ambassador for the company.

The report also states that people are surprised due to the fact that Natalya’s husband, TJ Wilson, is one of the top match producers in the company and there are those who are interested to see what Wilson will do if Natalya doesn’t re-sign with the company. One source within the company notes that until two or three weeks ago there hasn’t been a single discussion between the two sides about a new deal, while another source says that there is still time to sign Natalya to a new deal.