Backstage Update On Natalya’s WWE Contract Status

WWE has been attempting to sign new contracts for its talent, with some returning, such as Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, both former WWE Champions, while failing to secure a new contract for Becky Lynch.

Natalya is a star with only a few weeks left on her WWE contract, as Fightful first reported. Some believe her decision will influence that of her husband, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), who works as a producer for the company.

The couple, who owns The Dungeon in Florida and has trained dozens of wrestlers, are well-known in the industry for their work. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Natalya has yet to sign a new contract.

Meltzer stated, “Yeah, she hasn’t signed a new deal. I don’t know if that’s anything to be alarmed over or anything like that, but that is the situation.”

Natalya has yet to publicly address her WWE contract status.