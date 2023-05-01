Backstage Update On Nick Aldis’ Impact Wrestling Status And Future Plans

At the recent Rebellion pay-per-view, Nick Aldis made it clear that he is coming for the Impact World Title, which is currently held by Steve Maclin.

Aldis worked his return match against Sheldon Jean at the Impact TV tapings this past weekend. The match is scheduled to air on May 11th. Spoiler reports from the Impact tapings on Friday and Saturday can be found by clicking here.

Aldis was working under a “short-term verbal agreement” when he returned at Rebellion, but as of this week, he has officially signed a new contract. There’s no word on how long the deal will last, but Aldis will be at the top of the list for at least the next few months.

Furthermore, Fightful Select reports that the Aldis-Impact deal appears to be a “feeling out process” for the two parties.

Aldis was said to be more concerned with seeing how things work and having a positive impact on the company. He didn’t want the status of his Impact contract to overshadow the work he was doing there.

Impact intends to build to Aldis vs. Maclin, most likely for the Slammiversary main event on July 15 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.