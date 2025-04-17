Backstage Update On Omos’ WWE Status

According to Fightful Select, Omos is not injured and is ready to return to WWE. However, he has not been mentioned in creative discussions for WWE television.

Sources within WWE claim Omos impressed officials during his run, particularly with his willingness to work in Japan. Additionally, a source from Pro Wrestling NOAH informed Fightful that Omos made a positive impression with his performances there, and they believe he would be welcomed back in the future.

Omos has not appeared on WWE television since the April 5, 2024, episode of SmackDown, which featured the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Earlier this year, during his time overseas with Pro Wrestling NOAH, Omos relinquished his GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, announcing that he would soon return to WWE. However, that return has not yet occurred.