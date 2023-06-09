Backstage Update On Possible Match Stipulation For Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III

After wrestling each other twice, WWE is planning a third match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

Following WrestleMania 39, where Rhodes was defeated by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Lesnar defeated Omos, the two stars have been feuding and have a 1-1 record in singles competition. Rhodes won at Backlash before losing to Lesnar at Night of Champions when Rhodes passed out in a kimura.

Bryan Alvarez previously hinted that the match will include a stipulation that we haven’t seen “in a while.” Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a bull rope match is being considered for their bout at SummerSlam in August at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Meltzer wrote, “Lesnar vs. Rhodes III will be one of the SummerSlam main events. There has been a lot of talk about adding a stipulation and one of the ideas is a bullrope match. That is not official, and there are multiple other ideas for that match on the table, and no final decision has been made.”

A long piece of rope is attached to the right wrist of each competitor, with a cowbell in the middle. The winner must successfully hit all four corners of the ring in a row.

WWE last held a bull rope match in 2007 at the Great American Bash, between Randy Orton and Dusty Rhodes.

