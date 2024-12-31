Backstage Update On Possible Plans For WWE WrestleMania 41

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is planning an Undisputed WWE Championship Match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for WrestleMania 41. There were also rumors that WWE wanted a match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the matchup between Punk and Reigns is definitely planned for WWE WrestleMania 41. While the Cena vs. Rhodes match was not etched in stone, the rumors of Cena vying for a World title at the event were very legit.

Meltzer said, “The idea of Punk and Roman Reigns is certainly a thing that’s been going around in the past week. And I think there’s something to it. It absolutely was a major thing, [people] talking about WrestleMania being John Cena going for the 17th Championship and breaking Ric Flair’s record. So it could’ve been GUNTHER, it could’ve been whoever beats GUNTHER, it could’ve been Cody. Probably wasn’t going to be Cody if Rock was doing the show. Right now, it is Cody. If Dwayne wants Cody, it’s probably going to happen that way. Maybe Dwayne will go for Roman. It’s up to Dwayne, that’s up to Dwayne. So there’s a lot of possibilities. But Punk and Roman’s one of them.“